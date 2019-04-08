WIN: A chance to be mascot at Falkirk vs Morton

Is your son/daughter a massive Falkirk fan? Would they love to be mascot at Falkirk's home match with Greenock Morton on April 20?

We’ve teamed up with Specsavers and Falkirk Football Club to offer one lucky child the chance to be an official mascot at the match next month.

The winning child will lead the team onto the pitch ahead of the game and will also be presented with a Falkirk FC shirt and family ticket for the game (valid for two adults and two children up to the age of 12).

To be in with a chance of winning, simply send the answer of the following question to falkirk.sport@jpimedia.co.uk: What is the name of Falkirk FC's club mascot? ​

The deadline is Wednesday, April 10 at 5pm.

Specsavers will also be hosting its Family Day at Falkirk Stadium on 20 April from 1pm to 4pm which will feature face painting and lots of other fun activities for families to participate in on the day. The team from Specsavers will also be on hand to chat about the importance of maintaining good eye health with supporters.

Zander McNaughton, store director at Specsavers in Falkirk and Grangemouth, says: "We would encourage all children to enter this fantastic competition – leading the team out is an incredible opportunity.

"We are proud to sponsor the fantastic family zone at Falkirk FC’s game and we cannot wait until the big day.

"We are big fans of our local team, so we hope the day will be a success on and off the pitch."

Terms and conditions:

 The winner will be an official mascot for Falkirk FC

 The winner will also receive a Falkirk FC football strip and family pass, comprising two adult tickets and two tickets for children aged 12 or under

 The passes are only valid for Falkirk FC Vs Greenock Morton on April 20, 2019

 The child must be under the age of 12

 Non transferrable

 Winner must be willing to participate in post-competition PR