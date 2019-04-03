William Edjenguele "never experienced anything like" devastating late finish

William Edjenguele was left "devastated" by an incredible finish to Falkirk's 1-1 draw with Queen of the South on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, on loan from Dundee United, says the ending to the game tops anything he's seen before - quite a statement coming from a man with such experience.

Referee Barry Cook was centre of stoppage time attention

"I don't think I have ever experienced anything like it, to be honest," he said post-match.

"Emotions are running high after you score a goal and you're thinking it could be three huge points for us.

"Then you get the man sent off and a penalty that was, in my opinion, a dive. They score and the game is finished like that.

"I have never experienced anything like that - it was devastating."

On the penalty award, the Frenchman said: "I asked the referee 'Who fouled him? You should be able to tell me who fouled him' and he said 'I don't know'. For me it was a dive."

Edjenguele, though, insisted he didn't want to want to dwell on the decision as the Bairns look forward to yet another crucial clash this weekend as Alloa visit the Falkirk Stadium.

"There is nothing we can do about it. There is a game on Saturday and we need to go again.

"Tonight was a battle, it's the end of the season and everyone has to play for something. It wasn't always pretty but I thought we played some good stuff at times as well.

"It's about being brave, strong and trying to see games out."

Falkirk rose out of the bottom two with the point, and are now eighth with five games remaining.