Who will be the fourth figure through the doors at Falkirk?

Three signings are in and season tickets are on sale but the question remains – who will be Falkirk’s fourth figure?

Fans are asking on a transfer basis, keen for more news on transfers. Club officials are keeping an eye on seat sales as they approach 1000 and four figures a week after going on sale.

This week has been another quiet one on the transfer front from the club, but fans have turned out regardless to back the Bairns for the forthcoming campaign under Paul Hartley.

At last count yesterday (Wednesday) more than 700 seats had been sold, but the club hope extended late opening hours tonight (Thursday) and a Saturday lunchtime window for sales at the club shop, could see more sign up for season 2018-19.

Bairns commercial director Kieran Koszary told The Falkirk Herald: “We have been delighted by the response and the uptake of our season tickets and the amount of supporters backing ‘Your Club’.

“This has been a substantial increase year-on-year to the number of sales and the response has been fantastic compared to the same period as last year.

“We look forward to welcoming the 1000th buyer of a season ticket with us with a special club gift and also to welcoming the first 150 supporters who did so and have been invited to our kit launch event in Behind The Goals later this month.”

He added: “We are also delighted with the feedback to out new ticketing system with Ticketmaster and encourage those who have not yet done so, but plan to sign up, to do so and take advantage of our price freeze on the season tickets for the new campaign and continue to back Paul Hartley and the team for the season ahead.”

Falkirk will learn their new season’s schedule next Friday when the SPFL release the league fixtures for season 2018-19.

Already the Bairns, who have signed Patrick Brough, Dennon Lewis and Tom Dallison so far this summer, know their Betfred Cup venues and kick-offs after being drawn with Premiership St Johnstone, and League One’s Forfar, East Fife and Montrose in the League Cup competition’s group stage (see page 85).