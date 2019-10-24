Who will be the Bairns’ SFA Hall of Fame representative this year?: The Benchman

Can you ID the Falkirk connection in The Benchman’s mystery picture?

SPREADING THE LOAD: That was more like it on Saturday. Four goals and four different scorers to boot. One point off the top of the table. The best goal difference in the top three. The international break seems to have done the players some good and maybe now we can finally see a Falkirk title surge.

APPALLING: What a terrible sight in Bulgaria with those pictures of Nazi-type salutes and racist chanting. The authorities need to get much, much tougher. No amount of expensive TV adverts, poster campaigns or high profile “ambassadors” seems to be having the desired effect. Those responsible need to be shown that this is not tolerated, and their teams need to be expelled from competitions. Action is needed - urgently.

CLOSER TO HOME: There is clearly no room for complacency and “it couldn’t happen here” attitudes. Haringey Borough players walked off their home pitch last Saturday in their FA Cup qualifying match against Yeovil Town after their keeper, Valery Douglas Pajetat, had been allegedly racially abused. Bottles were thrown and the player spat upon. Hearts have also opened up an inquiry into alleged racial abuse of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during their 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

SAN MARINO: The tiny republic is one of the oldest in the world and had a population of 33,400 at the last count. They don’t have many footballers to choose from and shipped 15 goals in their last two matches. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and think that we have turned a corner. The roots of our national team’s problems are easily identified - but not easily sorted.

FORT WILLIAM: Well done to the Lochaber lads who have been dubbed the worst team in Britain and were the butt of many jokes on TV and in the press. Their 1-1 draw after 90 minutes at Coatbridge was a great effort by them and I’m sure they will have enjoyed their finest moment for a long, long time.

SFA HALL OF FAME: Sunday night sees the annual awards and inductions into the prestigious SFA Hall of Fame at Hampden Park. Next week we will let you know the latest former Falkirk player to be given the honour.

ANSWERS: Last week’s picture featured the late Johnny Graham- a big favourite of many older Bairns fans.

WORST MISS EVER: Last Saturday’s TV roundups featured some amazing misses. Older Bairns fans will remember the contender for Miss of the Millennium from Dragutin Ristic in a game at Boghead against Dumbarton. On an absolute quagmire of a surface the Croatian striker fired over from all of three feet out. It was harder to miss. No wonder he was laughing.