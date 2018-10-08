Who were Falkirk’s trialists at Dunipace?

There were a couple of unfamiliar faces among Falkirk’s line-up as the Bairns opened up Dunipace’s new Westfield Park surface.

Local legend Alex Totten and gala queen Neve Smith did the honours before a young Falkirk XI ran out 13-0 victors.

Alex Totten helped formally open the pitch. Picture Jamie Forbes.

Among the side was Chelsea youth captain Ruben Sammut, first-team midfielder Lewis Kidd and Kevin O’Hara, currently on-loan at Stenhousemuir.

However the big question on the lips of the Bairns fans is on the identity of the mystery trialists seen in our team line-up photo.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

Last week Ray McKinnon said he was seeking re-inforcements to his Bairns side and would assess players “at any time of the season,” if they could strengthen his side.

On Saturday Falkirk went down 2-0 to rivals Dunfermline Athletic at The Falkirk Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 0 Dunfermline 2.

McKinnon has already rung the changes at Westfield, releasing Rees Greenwood, Dylan Mackin and Dmitris Froxylias plus sending Dan Turner back to Port Vale after his loan deal.