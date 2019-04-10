Ryan Flynn missed a late opportunity that would have been enough to keep Falkirk up

Where are they now? Kilmarnock 0-0 Falkirk

It’s nearly nine years since the heartbreaking day Falkirk were relegated from the SPL after 0-0 draw at Rugby park on the final day of the season.

Below is the team who featured in that match, which remains The Bairns last game in the Scottish top flight.

The Austrian keeper spent one more season at Falkirk, before joining Torquay United. He now plays for Mansfield Town in English League two.

1. Robert Olejnik

Joined Hearts after Falkirk's relegation, then went on to represent Kilmarnock and Morton among others. Currenlty assistant manager at League two promotion chasers Annan Athletic.

2. Darren Barr

Left Falkirk in 2012 to join St Johnstone, before landing at Dundee United. Currenlty on loan to Brechin City from the Arabs.

3. Tam Scobbie

Left The Bairns in 2011 for Preston North End. He bounced around the following year to clubs such as Dundee United and Ross County. Currently playing for Dumbarton.

4. Brian McLean

