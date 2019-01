1. DEFENDER: JACKIE MCNAMARA

Most widely remembered for a decade at Celtic earlier in his career, former Scotland international McNamara played 42 games for Falkirk between 2008 and 2010. He later played for and managed Partick Thistle, whom he left to take over at Dundee United in 2013. After being sacked from his Tannadice role in 2015, McNamara latterly managed English outfit York City. He is currently a consultant at Dunfermline Athletic, for whom he made 79 playing appearances between 1991 and '95.

