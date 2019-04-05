Falkirk players celebrate at end of game.

Where are they now? Falkirk 3-2 Hibernian

With play-off season just around the corner for SPFL clubs, The Falkirk Herald looks back to 2016 at the Falkirk Stadium where the Bairns secured a famous victory over Hibs.

Ultimately Falkirk were unable to secure promotion that season but supporters will always have the memory of that fantastic result.

1. Danny Rogers

2. Aaron Muirhead

3. David McCracken

4. Paul Watson

