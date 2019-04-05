Where are they now? Falkirk 3-2 Hibernian
With play-off season just around the corner for SPFL clubs, The Falkirk Herald looks back to 2016 at the Falkirk Stadium where the Bairns secured a famous victory over Hibs.
Ultimately Falkirk were unable to secure promotion that season but supporters will always have the memory of that fantastic result.
1. Danny Rogers
The on-loan Aberdeen keeper returned to Falkirk the following season for a second spell and is now on loan to St Mirren from the Dons
2. Aaron Muirhead
'Aero' went on to captain the Bairns but was allowed to leave recently and has signed for Championship rivals Ayr United
3. David McCracken
Now working as a fitness coach and personal trainer, McCraken still occasionaly turns out for Peterhead in League 2.
4. Paul Watson
Joined that summer from Raith Rovers but left the club last year moving to Championship rivals Dundee United
