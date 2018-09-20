What would YOU like to ask Falkirk FC?

Falkirk have answered 18 questions in a statement supplied by chairman Margaret Lang.

These included; Did the Club act appropriately when approaching Ray McKinnon regarding the vacancy at Falkirk FC? A lot of fans believe the decision to close the Academy and switch funds to player recruitment was short-sighted. What’s your response? With only a few games gone some fans want to know why Paul Hartley wasn’t given more time? How did the appointment of Richard Mitchell come about?

But what are the questions YOU want answered? Click here to submit your message you want answered and we will put a selection of additional questions to the club in light of yesterday’s statement.

To read the statement in full either click here or visit www.falkirkfc.co.uk.

