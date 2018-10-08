Westfield Park’s synthetic surface is formally opened in Dunipace v Falkirk friendly

Alex Totten and local gala queen Neve Smith cut the ribbon to formally open the plastic pitch in Dunipace on Sunday.

Totten, who grew up along the road in Dennyloanhead, brought along a Falkirk XI team for the big occasion at the new facility in Townhouse Street, Denny, which will benefit the whole community.

Totten and Neve Smith did the honours. Picture Jamie Forbes.

It marks years of work by Dunipace and forms past of the ambitious club’s plans including their move out of the junior ranks and into the East Of Scotland League this summer.

Our photographer Jamie Forbes was on-site to capture images from the big day – and the big match when it was Falkirk doing the celebrating. The Bairns side, including trialists and Chelsea youth captain Ruben Sammut, ran out 13-0 winners.

Can you spot yourself, or someone you know in our gallery?