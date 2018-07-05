Welsh pre-season delight for Brough and new teammates

Patrick Brough was delighted to get the chance to go to Wales for pre-season and get to know his teammates in the perfect enviroment.

The 22-year-old full-back joined Falkirk from Morecambe this summer, along with ten other new signings.

And, although more are expected to come through the doors at The Falkirk Stadium, Brough told the Falkirk Herald that it was nice to get to know everyone before pre-season began.

“You get to meet all of the lads properly because you are with them all of the time, so it was really nice and I enjoyed it.

“It’s nice to get to know everyone as quick as possible, the better that you know each other the better you play together.”

According to the Englishman, there was no better place for the squad to gel than their training base in Wales.

“It is the first time I have been away for pre-season for a few years.It was a lovely resort, where we went, it was tough obviously but it was good and good to meet all of the guys properly.”

Brough was at Carlisle for four years, before leaving the club for Morecambe in 2017. During his time in the north of England he played on loan at Lincoln City and Salford City.

At Morcambe, Brough played just over 20 times.

He talked about his own career, and why he, like so many of his now Falkirk teammates decided to move up to Scotland from the lower leagues of England.

“When I left Morecambe, Falkirk were interested straight away.

“I came up and spoke to the gaffer and liked what he had to say and where the club is going. It jumped out to me and I just wanted to give it a go and so I thought I would come up here and see how it goes.”

One of the most important factors in terms of Brough’s decision was the ambition that the club showed, and the objectives that the young and hungry Bairns have set themselves for the coming campaign.

“We want to go all the way and get promoted,” Brough added. “The way we want to play impressed me too, so I thought it would be a good move for me personally and a good move for my career as well.”

Being one of the new boys doesn’t overly bother him - a fact that is probably helped by the fact that there’s more new players than old at The Falkirk Stadium this season after a busy summer for manager Paul Hartley.

“I don’t mind coming into a fresh group of lads, it’s nice to get to know new people.

“A couple of the lads that were here before have said it’s like they are joining a new team as well because there’s only a few that were here before but it’s good.”

Incredibly, considering he is only 22 years old, Brough is one of the more experienced of Hartley’s summer signings. He doesn’t, though, believe that inexperience will be a problem for this new-look side.

“You don’t really realise how young some of the lads are. A lot of them are my age, some are even younger.

“I probably am one of the most experienced players, but that’s not a problem.”

Brough didn’t hang back when stating his season’s objectives, telling the Herald: “I want to play as many games as possible and get promoted.”