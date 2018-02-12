Watford striker Jakubiak fires Falkirk to Ibrox

Alex Jakubiak is seeing both ends of the Scottish football spectrum on his first cup run.

The on-loan Falkirk striker set-up a quarter final tie at one of Scotland’s best football stadims with a double on woeful surface at Inverurie.

Falkirk first goal, Alex Jakubiak 22. Picture Michael Gillen.

Falkirk will head to Ibrox to meet Rangers next month after the striker’s goals sandwiched a Craig Sibbald strike to send the Bairns beyond Cove Rangers, who gave the 2015 runners-up a stern test in the first half.

And the Scotland youth international paid tribute to the Highland League side, when sampling “real football” on a particularly bad, soaked and sloped surface at Harlaw Park.

The frontman

who has spent his career contracted to Watford but sampled numerous loans for first-team experience, said: “It’s a very different place, its a lower level and the pitch isnt’ something were used to and we play on the astro at our place. This is real football though, it’s a real fight and it’s a good experience for us as well.

The pitch at Harlaw Park passed an early morning inspection but it wasn't the best. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I’ve never played in the FA Cup, never involved. It’d definitely be nice to get as far as we can in our first Cup experience.”

Speaking after defeating Cove Rangers, but 24 hours before being drawn with the SPFL Premiership Rangers, he added: “We’re in it to win it so we’ve made it this far now and there’s no reason we can’t keep it going.

“We want to win as many games as we can and take things game by game. Maybe there’s a little focus on the cup having got this far but when you get this far you never know how it can pan out and who you play against. We’d like to win it of course, and you never know.

“All credit to Cove, they made it so difficult for us, particularly in the first half.

Jakubiak is sampling his first senior cup run.

We had a good start to the game but we knew it was never going to be easy and they did it with a goal back immediately after we scored and they made it so difficult for us.

“There was a lot off the ball and that’s football, you’ve just got to hold your own.”

The tie is scheduled for the first weekend of March meaning Falkirk’s trip to Dumfries to meet Queen of the South in the SPFL Championship will be re-arranged.