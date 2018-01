Falkirk were simply sensational in Saturday’s 6-1 win over sorry Dundee United at Westfield.

Louis Longridge

fired a double, Tommy Robson scored on his home debut while Peter Grant

, Reghan Tumilty

and Lewis Kidd were also on target for the Bairns.

Re-live the best bits – and there were many of them – of one of the club’s finest games in several years in this clips package arranged by Falkirk TV.