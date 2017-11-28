Turnaround for Tumilty, but not for Falkirk

Reaghan Tumilty quite literally did a U-turn to sign for Falkirk on loan last week.

But he couldn’t reverse the Bairns fortunes against Morton, in a 3-0 defeat.

The 20-year-old right back played the full 90 minutes after his switch from Ross County and while he’s enjoying the move he admitted Saturday “personally was not brilliant and for the team. not brilliant”.

It was frosty at The Falkirk Stadium – in atmosphere and temperature – but the trip from Dingwall that Tumilty made midweek was a bit colder.

He added: “Wednesday night I was on my way up to Dingwall and got the call from my agent saying Falkirk were looking to take me on loan and I jumped at the opportunity for it.

“I had to grab my boots, sign a bit of paper and make my way back down the road – so it was a long night, and in the snow! It was good fun.

“My mum and dad stay in Bridge of Allan so it’s not far from here at Falkirk – it’s brilliant. A lot better trip than Dingwall!

““Training has been brilliant. I trained Thursday and Friday and it was sharp, at a good tempo and there’s good players in this team. It’s been good.

“I needed game time and was starved of that at Ross County so coming here is the perfect opportunity for me.

“I want to win my next four games, quite simply. I want to win a game and progress with Falkirk and just see what happens at the end.

“I’m a right-back but I like to get up and down the whole right side so right midfield or whatever, that suits me.”

Tumilty’s first taste of the SPFL Championship wasn’t what he was hoping for but he added: “Personally for me it was not brilliant, and for the team.

“We were a lot better than them in the game I thought, we just couldn’t put the ball away in the back of the net.

“You have to take your chances regardless of what league you’re in – we didn’t.”