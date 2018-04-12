Tumilty only thinking about short-term future with Falkirk

Reghan Tumilty is determined to set thoughts of his future to one side with Falkirk’s Championship status still not secure.

The on-loan Ross County youngster was arguably the Bairns’ best performer as hosts Inverness claimed victory with a late sucker-punch on Tuesday night.

With just four games remaining now in the league, the wing-back’s only focus is helping the club fend off danger from Dumbarton in the relegation play-off spot, eight points below.

Describing a stint at Falkirk that began in January as invaluable in his career development, Tumilty conceded there was uncertainty over his likely destination this summer.

Not only is the Bairns immediate future unclear, parent club Ross County are also battling relegation, with an interim management team of Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson having taken over from Owen Coyle.

The 21-year-old stressed: “The loan move has been good for me. I’ve had a lot of minutes – a lot more than I would have got at Ross County.

“Obviously there has been a change of manager there for next season, so I’m not quite sure what’s happening.

“But, personally, it has been brilliant for me to get games. It will stand me in good stead. My contract is up at County, so the world is my oyster.”

Tumilty was part of Kettlewell’s title-winning SPFL under 20s side at County.

He said: “Me and Ketts get on really well. We won the development league last season so we had a whole year working together. It would work well.

“But I just need to see what I get offered. I’ve just been concentrating on the games here and trying to help Falkirk get as many points as we can.

“I’ve got experience now in this league so if Ross County do drop down, it would help me.”

Tumilty was gutted at the manner of defeat on Tuesday after Jake Mulraney’s goal against the second half flow.

He said: “It was rough on us, losing that late goal. At the very least, it should have finished 0-0. We should have kept the clean sheet.

“But we had three cleared off the line and that’s just what can happen if we don’t defend properly and don’t score at the other end.

“To get nothing out of the game is pretty tough to take.”