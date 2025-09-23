Tributes paid following death of Leanne McGovern, wife of ex-Falkirk captain and Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern

Tributes have poured in following the death of Leanne McGovern, wife of former Falkirk captain and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

The Enniskillen native, who won 32 caps for his country and was a standout performer at Euro 2016, made over 100 appearances for the Bairns during a successful three-year spell with the club from 2011 to 2014. Michael married Leanne, who he met when he was 21 as a youngster at Celtic, at Glenbervie House in 2011. The pair had two children together.

The Irish FA in a statement posted on their official X page: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Leanne McGovern, beloved wife of former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern. Our thoughts and condolences are with Michael, his family, and all who knew Leanne at this difficult time,” the association said.

Michael paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, saying: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the news of the passing of my amazing wife, Leanne. Our hearts are broken, but we are so grateful for the love and support we’ve received. Thank you,” he said.

Tributes also came from McGovern's hometown team Enniskillen Town United paying tribute to the 41-year-old's wife.

"All of us at Enniskillen Town United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Leanne McGovern, wife of former player Michael McGovern," they said. "Our support, thoughts, prayers, care and best wishes are immediately with Michael and his and Leanne's two children, Kieran and Meaghan. We would also like to extend our support to both Leanne and Michael's immediate families, siblings, extended family and circle of friends at this time."