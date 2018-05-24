Things at Falkirk ‘hotting up’ for Hartley

Paul Hartley reckons the next two weeks will be exciting times for Falkirk and the club’s fans as the summer transfer market kicks into gear.

Fresh from agreeing a new lengthy contract for goalkeeper Robbie Mutch, Hartley said he expects another few signings in the next ten to 14 days and some responses to contract offers too.

Robbie Mutch has extended his deal. Picture Michael Gillen.

Some deals are still out to players within the previous Bairns squads and others are on the table for potential new recruits.

Meantime Hartley is filling his time with calls to agents and his ongoing recruitment drive to revolutionise the Bairns’ squad.

Already in is Tom Dallison, Patrick Brough and Dennon Lewis and Hartley added: “I think we’re ahead of schedule and I’m delighted with the business we have done so far.

“It is not easy at this time of year. Players are on holiday, others are assessing their options, which they are entitled to do – they don’t all commit too early these days and so we are delighted with the guys we have signed up.

“There’s always something to work on but I really expect things to hot up in the next ten days or so.”

Patrick Brough will bring competition for places across the left side, according to the manager, and Dennon Lewis, who joins from Watford is “quick and pacy up front, and good off the shoulder.”

Hartley added: “They’re unknown to much of our opposition, and to our fans but we like what we have seen. I’m looking forward to working with them.”

He spoke just as enthusiastically about signing goalkeeper Mutch down until 2021 after the young keeper caught his eye as soon as Hartley arrived at Westfield.

He added: “ Robbie will be pleased to secure his own future and concentrate on his game now.

“When I arrived he was a stand-out for the development squad and excelled when placed in a first-team environment.” Mutch joins Aaron Muirhead, Lewis Kidd, Kevin O’Hara and Jordan McGhee in committing to the club for the new season, while new recruits Tom Dallison, Dennon Lewis and Patrick Brough have all signed on too.

Louis Longridge and Sean Welsh have failed to agree terms while Tom Taiwo, Peter Grant, Paul Watson and Robbie Thomson were not offered extensions.