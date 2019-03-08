The Elvis Era - every Steven Pressley signing for Falkirk
It’s six years to the day since Elvis left the building, or was sent to Coventry, depending on your outlook.
But here we look back on every player Steven Pressley signed during his 37-month spell as manager of Falkirk.
1. Jason Marr
A six-month loan deal from Celtic was one of Pressley's first moves as manager
2. Mark Millar
A deal for for the combative midfielder had been Pressley's long-term plan as manager having noticed him at Celtic. Sent off on league debut but returned for a second spell under Gary Holt.
3. Kenny Deuchar
Striker joined on his second spell at the club but wasn't quite as prolific as he'd been at other teams. Later joined Stenhousemuir.
4. Mehdi Khalis
Lanky Moroccan was a bit-part player though scored at Pittodrie against Aberdeen
