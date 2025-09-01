Swansea City starlet Filip Lissah joins Scottish Premiership newcomers Falkirk on season-long loan deal as Bairns’ transfer deadline day business concludes.

Swansea City starlet Filip Lissah has joined Falkirk on a season-long loan deal with manager John McGlynn bolstering the Bairns’ backline before the Scottish transfer window slammed shut.

The English centre-back, 20, is the second Swan to make the move north of the border with fellow under-21 team-mate Kyrell Wilson marking his Falkirk debut on Sunday with the match-winning goal against Aberdeen. Lissah - who started his career with Chelsea before joining Swansea in 2021 - is highly-regarded by the Welsh club and signed a long-term deal last year after playing for the first team in an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth. He faced eight months out of action through injury and returned to action in April.

McGlynn highlighted his new loan signing’s ability to play across the backline, saying that the ball-playing defender would help avoid any potential injury crisis with the likes of Coll Donaldson still out of action despite getting closer to fitness.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring in Filip, he’s a versatile defender that can play at centre back and the full back areas. We’re short right now and are only one injury away from being at the bare bones at the back, so he gives us that cover we need in those positions. He’s a ball playing defender who has great energy and drive. He reads the game well, but also does well defending situations, which is equally important. He joins on a season long loan with a view of developing as a player, and there’s no better place to do that than here at Falkirk Football Club. It’s a great place to be playing football and put onto the stage of the Scottish Premiership.

“Filip is a player who has been recommended to us, we also have spoken to Kyrell Wilson about him, and they are very good friends which always helps with settling in. We look forward to working with Filip and we’re sure he will get a great welcome from everyone, the boys who have come in already have been very complimentary on how they have been welcomed, which speaks volumes for everyone associated with the football club. I would like to thank everyone at Swansea City again for their work in getting this over the line, in particular Ben Greenwood and Richard Montague.”

Falkirk had a busy weekend, brining in three loan signings with Swansea duo Lissah and Wilson being joined by Sunderland forward Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi - who made his debut off the bench during the 1-0 win at Pittodrie. Clubs in Scotland have until midnight to get late paperwork over the line but it is believed that the Bairns’ deadline day business is done. Further movement after tonight, such as domestic lower-league loan moves for players departing and signing free agents, is very much still on the table.