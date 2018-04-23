Supporters vote for McGhee as player of the year

Falkirk’s players and fans had differing opinions over the player of the year for season 2017-18.

At last night’s gala awards held in the Inchyra hotel Jordan McGhee was crowned the supporters’ player of the year.

Several awards were handing out at the club's annual ceremony. Picture Michael Gillen.

However the players within the dressing room voted forward Louis Longridge as their players’ player of the year.

The annual ceremony also handed out awards to members of Falkirk Foundation, the ladies football team and a special recognition to departing technical director Alex Smith.

Hosted by Falkirk Stadium announcer and Rocksport Radio presenter Dave McIntosh the event was preceded by a sponsors presentation with the squad and management.

Carys Borg-Grech won the ‘Achieve More award’ for the Falkirk Community Football Foundation while coach Martin Reid was recognised with the Foundation’s outstanding achievement award.

Alex Smith had praise for Craig Sibbald during his speech after receiving the Outstanding Achievement award. Picture Michael Gillen

Shivohn Honeyman was named Falkirk FC Ladies Player of the Year and also collected the players’ player of the year award on behalf of team-mate Cari Johnston.

Ciaran Dunne, Conor Hazard and Jonny Mitchell were all presented with certificates marking their international call-ups for the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland respectively.

Goalkeeper Robbie Mutch was under-20s player of the year, then Tommy Robson’s strike against Dundee United in January was revealed as the winner of the goal of the season poll for the first team.

First team stars Jordan McGhee and Louis Longridge picked up their awards before Alex Smith received his Outstanding contribution award and looked back on nine years with the Bairns.

Earlier in the weekend Cheerz Bar supporters club named Alex Jakubiak young player of the year and Tom Taiwo the club’s player of the year.