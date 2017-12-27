Support offers to to FV Academy

Local football clubs Camelon Juniors and Syngenta Juveniles have offered to help players at Forth Valley Academy.

Falkirk announced last Wednesday they would cease funding the set-up on December 31 to turn full attention to the first team.

That also prompted a group of business people to meet last Friday aiming to fill the impending financial deficit.

However the rescue bid is unlikely to succeed within the Bairns proposed ‘Towards the Premiership’ strategic plan and model.

The SFA have offered to stage a future ‘showcase’ game for FV players while Camelon have offered training facilities.

Syngenta have also offered players and coaches training facilities or the option to remain involved with competitive football, should the need arise.

Falkirk’s youth development spend is currently £340,000 for the FVFA and the club under-20s. The Bairns have said they will review the under-20 set-up at the end of this season.