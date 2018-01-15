Sunderland loan signing ‘a handful’ says Bairns boss

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley paid tribute to bustling Sunderland frontman Andrew Nelson after Saturday’s win at Morton.

Though Nelson didn’t find the net – and has still to score for the Bairns since joining on a six-month loan from the Black Cats on New Year’s Day, he came close again at Cappielow.

Paul Hartley. Picture Michael Gillen.

And his work-rate pleased the Bairns boss during the win.

Hartley said: “ Nelson is a handful, he probably should have scored. He had some good opportunities.

“But I tell you what he goes out there and works centre-backs. He takes the ball in and keeps it.

“Both Andrew and Louis Longridge have a really nice partnership going on and we’ve added Alex (Jakubiak) from Watford too, so the team is beginning to take shape now.”

Craig Sibbald got the goal for Falkirk. Picture Michael Gillen

The Bairns’ attacking options have increased significantly after a shot-shy start to the season, though the winner came from Craig Sibbald in the midfield.

Hartley added: “The new guys in the team have only been together two weeks and we’ve worked pretty hard in training on how we want to play and we’ve brought a new style and how to work with a new shape, but it’s working just now, but we’ve got to keep working hard doing the right things.”