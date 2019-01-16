Stunning support pleases Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon

Ray McKinnon reckons Falkirk’s backing is helping defy the club’s league position.

The Bairns are in the bottom two of the second tier, yet still took more than 1400 to the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship match with Partick on Saturday.

Ray McKinnon. Picture Michael Gillen.

So while their league status might diminish the club’s current standing, the Bairns turn-out is maintaining their club’s status.

And McKinnon has no difficulty in conveying that to new signings.

He said: “Everybody understands that Falkirk are a big club – you can just tell by our travelling support on Saturday.

Zak Rudden scored the equaliser. Picture Michael Gillen.

“It was phenomenal at nearly 1500. Not many teams in the Premier League will be able to take that to an away game, so everyone understands that it is a big club here.

“I think the fans are getting behind us too. I didn’t expect 1500 fans through in Glasgow and that shows that there is a belief there.

“They want us to do well because they’ve been through the first half of the season and they’ve stood by us and they seem to understand that we are trying to change things here and that we have brought some new players in.

“They are on board with it but I just hope we can reward them with three points in matches going forward.”

The Bairns have yet to win a home match but host Inverness and Queen of the South on January 26 and February 2.

