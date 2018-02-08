Strong Falkirk line-up expected in Cove Rangers Cup match

There will be no case of Falkirk taking it easy when the Bairns take on non-league side Cove Rangers in the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Bairns boss Paul Hartley says he’ll pick the ‘best possible’ team for the trip to the Highland League leaders at their temporary home in Inverurie.

Hartley watched Mitch Megginson inspire Cove to a win over Formartine United in the last round and won’t be underestimating the Aberdeenshire opponents. After giving some of his fringe players a run out in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Brechin Hartley has further options ahead of the trip – but he’s planning on fielding a strong line-up with a place in Sunday’s quarter final draw at stake.

He said: “We spoke to the players about Saturday straight after Tuesday’s game to ensure they know they are in for a tough game.

“I’ll be picking the best possible team I can and hopefully we can get through the cup tie.”

The Bairns will not take the game lightly, travelling north on Friday to prepare for the game at Inverurie Loco’s Harlaw Park – where Cove have been based while waiting for the Balmoral Stadium to be built.

Hartley added: “It’s a pitch that is very tight, it’s not the greatest surface – I’ve had a look at it.

“I’ve watched a lot of footage over the last couple of days so the players are well prepared.”