Storm Caroline forces Bairns wait

Falkirk could go a second weekend without a game after the postponement of last week’s tie at Livingston.

The Falkirk Herald understands there will be a pitch inspection at 3pm tomorrow at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

Falkirk last travelled up the A9 for an Irn-Bru Cup quarter final. Picture Michael Gillen

Storm Caroline is forecast and weather warnings have been issued.

Falkirk’s match at Livingston was a late call-off last week but Bairns boss Paul Hartley suggested it could have been a blessing in disguise.

He said: “It was disappointing, we’d been planning all week for the match, but Craig Sibbald and Tom Taiwo were in the squad.

“The call-off gave them more time so they’ll be a little fresher for the next game.”