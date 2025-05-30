Former Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn has rejoined the Bairns to become part of John McGlynn’s top-flight management team.

The popular coach - who lifted an invincible Scottish League One title with Falkirk having previously played for the likes of Kilmarnock, Hibs and St Mirren - hung up his boots last summer and has coached in the Paisley club’s academy set-up over the past 12 months while also working as BBC Sportsound pundit.

During his time in Navy Blue as a player after joining from Killie in the summer of 2022, McGinn went on to make 64 appearances and now joins having led his Buddies’ under-18 group to the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup this term. He returns as a first team coach.

“I’m thrilled to be back at Falkirk!,” McGinn beamed. “It was an unexpected call and I’m truly grateful to everyone at St Mirren for the opportunity to start my coaching career. The opportunity to work with John, Paul, and this talented group of players again at Premiership level was to good to turn down. I’m looking forward to getting to work and contributing to the club’s continued progress.”

Manager John McGlynn, who brought McGinn to the club previously, hailed the appointment saying that a “new voice” was needed after three years at the helm. He believes the ex-midfielder will be on the “same wavelength” as the players having built up a strong relationship with a chuck of Falkirk’s current crop.

He said: “I’m delighted Stephen has decided to join myself and Paul as first team coach, Stephen made a big impression not only on us but everyone at the football club in the two years he played with the club. He played more games in his first year with us than his second year, but he was very impressive in the dressing room, which is where we feel he can add to what we already have.

“I’ve mentioned before we would be adding to the infrastructure of the football and the backroom staff. When we decided we wanted to bring in a first team coach, we mulled over a few people we had worked with in the past, but the way Stephen impressed us made him our number one target. As soon as I spoke to him, I could sense the excitement in his voice. I knew then that we were making the right choice.

“With Paul and I working with more or less the same players for the last three years, we felt it was important to bring in someone who would add to what we already have. He is obviously a lot younger, having only finished playing a year ago, so he’s probably more on the same wavelength as the players. We felt we needed a new voice in the dressing room and on the training pitch, someone who could add a lot to us on match days too.

“Stephen has gained a lot of experience throughout his career. He has worked with many different managers who he will have learned a lot from, and that can only help us going forward. We also share the same beliefs in the way we want to play, the style we have been playing with, and the same values. Stephen’s appointment will go down well with everyone at the club, no more so than the dressing room, where Stephen was someone his fellow players looked up to.

“All in all, we’re excited to have Stephen as part of our back-room staff and look forward to working together in the Premiership next season and beyond. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at St Mirren FC for their help and understanding in allowing Stephen to join back up with us at Falkirk FC.”