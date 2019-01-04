Stenhousemuir see two leave for SPFL Championship

Loan players Kevin O'Hara and Harry Paton have left Ochilview and returned to their parent clubs.

Striker O'Hara returns to Falkirk who are low on striking options for tomorrow's meeting with Ayr after allowing Marcus Haber and Dennon Lewis to depart this week.

Kevin O'Hara's loan has ended. Picture Michael Gillen.

However the Bairns-trained forward failed to net during his time at the Warriors.

Paton, who spent last season on loan at Ochilview from Hearts, is heading back to Ross County after making a typically big impression at the Warriors.

He featured 13 times in League One scored in his final game of this stint with the club, against Dumbarton.