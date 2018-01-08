Stats don’t lie for re-instated Bairn Lewis Kidd

Two games, two wins and a goal isn’t a bad ratio for Falkirk’s Lewis Kidd.

The returning right-back has been restored to the midfield role where he first made his name by Paul Hartley, and it’s worked wonders for the Bairns, co-inciding with two long overdue victories.

Paul Hartley has pitched Kidd into a midfield berth. Picture Michael Gillen.

Co-incidence? Tactical nous from the manager? You decide, but Kidd’s win ratio in a navy blue shirt is an impressive 79% and there won’t be many complaints if he can carry on in that vein in future starts.

He returned after a lengthy absence for groin surgery in the 3-2 win over former club Queen of the South before dropping out for the midweek defeat in Dunfermline. But Kidd was back for Saturday’s sensational 6-1 trouncing of Dundee United where he scored the sixth and set-up the second.

The 22-year-old told The Falkirk Herald: “It’s been a case of easing myself back in. The gaffer spoke to me after the QOS game and said three games in one week would be a bit much for me after my first one, so it’s just easing in.

“I’m feeling good just now, sharp and fit so hopefully I keep my place in the team.

Kidd scored the Bairns final goal on Saturday. Picture Michael Gillen.

“Two games, one goal and two wins. Stats don’t lie! In all seriousness, it’s good to get back out there and when we’re winning it’s even better.”

Playing anywhere is a boost for the former Motherwell and Celtic

trainee after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with Gilmore’s groin which required operating on both sides of his adductor muscles to cure.

But having signed for Peter Houston as a right-sided defender or wing-back and only occasionally deployed further forward, he’s now been pitched in to the middle twice by Paul Hartley and tasted success both times.

Louis Longridge and Lewis Kidd were two of the stand-outs on a particularly bright afternoon for the Bairns. Picture Michael Gillen.

He added: “It’s good to play that midfield area I am able to express myself a lot more. I feel confident when I go in there. To score one and set one up is not a bad days work.

“It’s much better in midfield. I can express myself, get in wee areas and link up with the strikers which I love doing. At right back sometimes I feel I’m a little more limited, but it’s good to show everyone I can go in there and play.

“I’m getting into areas and if the ball comes to me hopefully I get more goals. I’m more than happy in there and hopefully it continues.

“All my life I was midfield, Motherwell then Celtic all centre mid then I got turned into a right-back I’m not even sure how I did, but it was good to get back to the midfield.

Kidd was a midfielder with Celtic and Motherwell before a defensive switch. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I moved to right-back at Celtic

, towards the end and moved on loan to QOS and played there again too.

“It’s good the gaffer trusts me to go into the middle and just do well.”

And on the back of a goal and an excellent performance – from Kidd and his team-mates – the signs are positive for tomorrow night’s trip to Inverness.

“[Saturday] was fantastic, everything went right. We had a gameplan early in the week to press them high and we did that and capitalised on their mistakes and everyone was on it and it all went to plan.

“I’m looking forward to Inverness, not the journey, but definitely the game. We’re more than capable of getting the result we need.

“It’ll be a happier bus going up. We can’t get too carried away but we can take confidence, six goals is brilliant but it’s just one game and carry it on.”