Stainrod: I was living the dream playing at Falkirk

He was contracted for just £1 a week but Simon Stainrod says his period at Brockville was "one of the happiest times of life".

Stainrod reflected on his career with The Big Interview podcast and paid tribute to former boss Jim Jefferies while looking back on his slightly unusual contract.

"I probably earned eight-times what the best paid player was getting that year," he said, despite his terms indicating a basic salary of just £1 per week.

"The £1 a week wasn't forever. It was until we got promoted. It was all on my back, but I never thought about it once. I only thought of playing and having fun."

The former Aston Villa, QPR and Sheffield United forward looked back over his entire career, but it's with Falkirk where he speaks with fondness - especially climbing on top of the table for that famous photograph on trophy presentation day in 1991.

