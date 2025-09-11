Falkirk boss John McGlynn says St Mirren are ‘benchmark’ for Bairns in Scottish Premiership as loan trio ready to face Saints.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk manager John McGlynn believes Saturday’s opponents St Mirren are “the benchmark” for the Bairns to emulate as they look to establish themselves as a Scottish Premiership side.

The Paisley outfit, led by Stephen Robinson, have continually impressed in the top flight since winning promotion back in 2018. In the past couple of campaigns, they’ve secured top six finishes and European football while also being to upgrade the pitches at the club’s stadium and training complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ahead of this weekend’s clash - which is Falkirk’s fourth outing after picking up a maiden win away to Aberdeen last time out - McGlynn heaped praise on St Mirren being able to thrive rather than just survive in the Premiership.

St Mirren ‘benchmark’ for Bairns

"St Mirren are the benchmark as a football club for us,” he said. “They got promoted in 17/18 and have been in the league ever since. From that point of view, that's our target. In that time, they've been able to build their football club. They've got a great youth system going. They've got their own training ground which has been built on a little bit over the years with more money coming in.

“That's exactly where we want to be. It's enormous credit to everyone at St Mirren. Their manager has done well getting them into the top six in the last few seasons and also into Europe. He's done an amazing job. We find ourselves now coming up from the Championship and if we can still be in this division in seven years this football club will be in an amazing place. They know how to win games and every game now is a test for us and a chance for us to confirm we deserve to be at this level.”

The Bairns are hoping to make it two wins on the spin on Saturday, and they’ll have a host of new options available with loan trio Ethan Williams, Sam Hart, Filip Lissah all raring to go. However, Pittodrie goal hero Kyrell Wilson is out of action for this one and is likely to return for the Hibs match after picking up a minor injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fears that Scott Bain could be out for a significant period of time were also quickly quelled when an X-ray revealed that the ex-Celtic stopper hadn’t broken anything. The boss says that the “first class” goalkeeper is a big asset for his side after a strong showing against the Dons.

Loan trio could face St Mirren

McGlynn added: "It was good to have a bit of time to work with the new boys over the last few weeks. Unfortunately Kyrell Wilson has picked up an ankle injury in a game against Queen's Park (1-1 draw). He's going to miss this weekend. Because we don't have a game next weekend, we're hoping he'll be back in time for our next game against Hibs. All five of the boys we brought in were ones we required for specific positions. There's a gamble with everything, but Kyrell has certainly hit the ground running. He won the boys over very early by getting them their bonus money for a win! Our squad's very strong now and our training has stepped up a notch as well.

"It would have been nice to have kept playing on the back of that result. The guys were in good fettle. But we've had a bit of time to look forward to this game against St Mirren. We were delighted to win the game up there. At half-time, we felt we had to go and win that game and our players went about their business very well."It was only our third game. We have a game in hand still on a number of teams. You do want to try and win your first game as soon as you possibly can. There wasn't a monkey on our back. But this is a team that's used to winning and we want to keep that feeling and build on that."