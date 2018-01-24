Skipper Kerr departs Falkirk as contract ended by mutual consent

Club captain Mark Kerr has left Falkirk after his contract with the club was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old was in his second spell at the club, having rejoined in 2015 after leaving Queen of the South.

Kerr first signed professionally at Brockville in 1998 and played 127 games for the club.

He went to play Dundee United, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Dundee and Greek side Asteras Tripolis as well as Queen of the South before returning to Falkirk.

Kerr made a further 121 appearances in Falkirk’s colours, bringing his toal games to 248 in which he scored 11 goals.

At the start of this season he was made club captain and, along with Lee Miller - who departed last week - helped ouit interim manager Alex Smith in the transitional period between the departure of Peter Houston and the appointment of Paul Hartley.

A club statement said: “All at Falkirk FC wish to thank Mark for his incredible service over the years and wish him the very best for the future.”