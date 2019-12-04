Shortlist for Ray’s successor to be drawn

Falkirk directors began to draw up a shortlist of managerial candidates last night (Wednesday).

David McCracken and Lee Miller replaced Ray McKinnon on an interim basis last month and both have designs on the job permanently but more than 30 candidates have applied.

Names recently linked to the job include Kenny Shiels and Gregg Ryder while Kenny Miller’s name was also circulating this week. James McDonaugh and Darren Young also featured high on bookmakers’ lists before the duo took over.

Off the field, interim chairman Lex Miller is looking to open contract talks with Gary Miller, Louis Longridge and Lewis Toshney.