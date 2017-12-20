SFA pledges help for FVFA players

The Scottish Football Association has pledged to help players affected by Falkirk’s decision to withdraw funding from the Forth Valley Football Academy.

The SFA, which helped contribute to the running costs of the regional Academy scheme pilot – will offer to host a showcase match for youngsters to exhibit their talents to other teams – if that is necessary.

SFA and Hampden. Picture John Devlin

A spokesman said: “The Scottish FA notes the course of action taken by Falkirk Football Club to withdraw funding from Forth Valley Football Academy (FVFA).

“Clearly this will have a significant impact on everyone connected to FVFA.

“We appreciate this has been a difficult decision not taken lightly by those involved with Falkirk.

“However, our overriding concern at this time is for the young footballers that could be affected by this change in strategic direction.

“With that in mind, should it be the case that players are left without a club, the Scottish FA have committed to funding and staging a showcase match to ensure as many as possible can find an alternative platform to continue their individual progression.

“In terms of any disruption to games programmes and the wider ramifications for FVFA, we will maintain regular dialogue with all parties involved to ensure the best possible outcome to an unexpected development.”