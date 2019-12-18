Selection headache for Falkirk as Telfer red card appeal fails

Falkirk have failed in their appeal against Charlie Telfer’s red card.

The Bairns’ midfielder was sent off by referee Gavin Ross for a challenge on Regan Hendry in the centre circle after a quarter of an hour of Saturday’s 1-1 draw.The incident was deemed violent conduct and means the former Dundee United man will miss trips to Airdrie and Montrose.

It leaves Lee Miller with a selection headache. The co-boss explained: “Obviously Morgaro Gomis will miss Saturday after his red card and Mark Durnan is suspended too. We will have to make tweaks, people will come in but as we have always said the squad has a part to play.

“I feel for Charlie because he’s been great for us. For me it’s not a red but it’s the referee’s decision.”