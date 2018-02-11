Scottish Cup draw pairs Bairns management duo

Jimmy Nicholl (right) will be in the opposite dugout from Paul Hartley. Picture Michael Gillen.
Jimmy Nicholl (right) will be in the opposite dugout from Paul Hartley. Picture Michael Gillen.

Falkirk face a trip to Ibrox against Rangers in the quarter final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Paul Hartley will meet former assistant Jimmy Nicholl for a place at Hampden after this evening’s draw.

Rangers ensured progression to join Falkirk in the hat after a 6-1 win at League One Ayr United earlier today.

Falkirk were already through after a 3-1 win at Inverurie against Cove Rangers yesterday.

Nicholl left the Bairns in December to join Graeme Murty’s backroom team at Ibrox after just two and a half months working with Hartley, a former player of the Northern Irishman at Millwall and Raith Rovers.

The full draw, conducted by Rachel Corsie and Russel Anderson is:

Celtic v Morton

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Hearts

Rangers v Falkirk

Ties are scheduled for the weekend of March 3/4. That means Falkirk’s trip to Dumfries to play Queen of the South will need to be rescheduled.