Scottish Cup draw pairs Bairns management duo

Falkirk face a trip to Ibrox against Rangers in the quarter final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Paul Hartley will meet former assistant Jimmy Nicholl for a place at Hampden after this evening’s draw.

Rangers ensured progression to join Falkirk in the hat after a 6-1 win at League One Ayr United earlier today.

Falkirk were already through after a 3-1 win at Inverurie against Cove Rangers yesterday.

Nicholl left the Bairns in December to join Graeme Murty’s backroom team at Ibrox after just two and a half months working with Hartley, a former player of the Northern Irishman at Millwall and Raith Rovers.

The full draw, conducted by Rachel Corsie and Russel Anderson is:

Celtic v Morton

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Hearts

Rangers v Falkirk

Ties are scheduled for the weekend of March 3/4. That means Falkirk’s trip to Dumfries to play Queen of the South will need to be rescheduled.