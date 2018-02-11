Scottish Cup draw pairs Bairns management duo

Falkirk face a trip to Ibrox against Rangers in the quarter final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.
Paul Hartley will meet former assistant Jimmy Nicholl for a place at Hampden after this evening’s draw.
Rangers ensured progression to join Falkirk in the hat after a 6-1 win at League One Ayr United earlier today.
Falkirk were already through after a 3-1 win at Inverurie against Cove Rangers yesterday.
Nicholl left the Bairns in December to join Graeme Murty’s backroom team at Ibrox after just two and a half months working with Hartley, a former player of the Northern Irishman at Millwall and Raith Rovers.
The full draw, conducted by Rachel Corsie and Russel Anderson is:
Celtic v Morton
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Motherwell v Hearts
Rangers v Falkirk
Ties are scheduled for the weekend of March 3/4. That means Falkirk’s trip to Dumfries to play Queen of the South will need to be rescheduled.