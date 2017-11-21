Scottish Cup draw offers Bairns revenge mission

Falkirk will face Championship rivals Livingston in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The draw handed Paul Hartley's side a short trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena - and the chance for Bairns to avenge their Betfred Cup reverse earlier in the season.

Livingston knocked Falkirk out of the tournament with a 2-1 win, after extra-time, at the Falkirk Stadium in August.

They also won 2-0 at Falkirk in a Championship clash in September in what was Peter Houston's final match in charge.

The two sides will also meet in the league at Livingston a week on Saturday, December 2.

The cup tie will be played on the weekend of January 20 and 21.