Scottish Cup draw offers Bairns revenge mission

Falkirk will face Championship rivals Livingston in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
The draw handed Paul Hartley's side a short trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena - and the chance for Bairns to avenge their Betfred Cup reverse earlier in the season.
Livingston knocked Falkirk out of the tournament with a 2-1 win, after extra-time, at the Falkirk Stadium in August.
They also won 2-0 at Falkirk in a Championship clash in September in what was Peter Houston's final match in charge.
The two sides will also meet in the league at Livingston a week on Saturday, December 2.
The cup tie will be played on the weekend of January 20 and 21.
