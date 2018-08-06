Scott Harrison's disallowed goal: "If anything, I was being fouled"

Falkirk defender Scott Harrison believes that his disallowed goal against Inverness Caledonian Thistle should have stood.

The 24-year-old defender rose highest in a melee of players and nodded against the post and in to give the Bairns what appeared to be a perfectly valid equaliser.

Scott Harrison nods home.

That was until referee Steven McLean pulled play back for a foul in the box, ensuring the score remained 1-0 to the visitors.

Harrison was less than impressed with the decision insisting, if anything, it was him being fouled.

"If it was going to be a foul, I would have given ourselves a penalty. I was being dragged to the ground."

"I'm not sure where the referee has given them a foul from. He said there was pulling at the back post, but I was the one being pulled."

Harrison admitted he had no idea that the goal was ruled out, and that he was told by an Inverness player.

"I ran off celebrating, I thought the goal was allowed. Their striker told me that it was disallowed, I didn't know until I got back into my own half."

The big centre-half, who joined from Hartlepool this summer, was disappointed post-match, and hopes that a trip to Partick Thistle next weekend can provide the perfect platform for Paul Hartley's side to bounce back.

"It's tough to lose the first game, especially at home. You want to get off to a good start in front of your home crowd.

"I think we applied ourselves well but gave a sloppy goal away that could have been prevented and couldn't get back into the game from there.

"Another tough game is what we want. It'll be good to go out there and get a win against a good opposition."