Scott Harrison enjoying the physicality of Scottish football

Falkirk defender Scott Harrison is enjoying the physicality of Scottish football and admits he 'enjoys' being smashed about by strikers.

The central defender moved north from Hartlepool in the summer, and says he is thoroughly enjoying the physical battles the Scottish Championship has to offer.

Harrison and captain Aaron Muirhead

"It's a rough and tough league but that's what I like. It gives you a sense of aggression.

"When you are coming off with knocks and you are getting smashed about - I enjoy it. I don't know what this sounds like, but when you get big cuts - it feels good."

Scott admits he is different to centre-back partner Tom Dallison, joking that his team mate is worried about his appearance.

"I think it's a good balance. I'm not the best of looking so I'm not bothered about getting smashed round the face.

Andy Irving's delivery was perfect for the big defender

"I think Tom is a good looking lad and doesn't want to ruin his looks."

Harrison bagged his first goal in a Falkirk shirt as the Bairns defeated Rangers Colts at Forthbank on Tuesday night, although the defender could have had a couple more - having had one ruled out against Inverness and hitting the bar against Partick Thistle.

He was happy to have led at half-time against the Rangers youngsters, and was glad to win after two losses on the bounce.

"It's a relief. It was nice to go in at half-time and not have to come out and chase the game, but we have to see the second half out a lot better."