Scott Arfield signs new Falkirk contract ahead of Bairns’ Scottish Premiership return and will face old club Rangers in top-flight.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn reckons Scott Arfield’s experience will continue to be crucial as the Bairns prepare for a return to the Scottish Premiership.

The former Rangers ace, 36, has as expected signed a one-year contract to play for his team in the top-flight having played a key role in getting them there. Since returning in February, he netted nine times in just 13 appearances, and that included an incredible hat-trick on his second debut against Partick Thistle.

The Bairns secured back-to-back SPFL titles by winning the Scottish Championship earlier this month on the final night of the campaign, beating Hamilton Accies 3-1 at home.

McGlynn hails experience of goalscoring Arfield

Delighted boss McGlynn beamed: “On the signing of Scott Arfield, we’re delighted Scott will be with us for our first season in the Premiership in 15 years, Scott made a huge impact after joining us on the last day of the January transfer window, the nine goals Scott got went along way to helping us achieve our goal, goals win games, and from his first game back from returning to the club and scoring a hat-rick he’s continued to add to that. Scott has been very influential on the pitch and also off the pitch where his experience has helped us no end. We look forward to working with Scott in the Premiership next season, it’s exciting times ahead for everyone at the club.”

Former Canadian international Arfield believes that the club’s top-flight return after 15 years will “drive the club forward” and help Falkirk reach its true potential.

Arfield: Falkirk will surprise a few in Scottish Premiership

He explained: “I was part of the team who got relegated here fifteen years ago and came back six or seven years ago, there was only a thousand people here. To see it from what it had been seven years previous to that or whatever it was, to where it was at that time - it was on its knees. Now the potential is there, it’s going to get back to the club it was. It’s back. Everything that’s going to happen now with the financial impact of getting back to the Premiership, it’s going to drive the club forward.

“Dundee United have showed it is possible. We’ll surprise a few with the calibre of player that comes in. The research and analysis they do, they know everything about every team and that will need to be ramped up as well. Every single thing this team has done has been through the management team. They work and work and work, they give everything to the team. We will surprise a few people next season with the way we play.”