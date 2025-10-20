John McGlynn hails super-sub Scott Arfield’s scoring touch and ‘professionalism’ after comeback win against Motherwell.

John McGlynn hailed super-sub Scott Arfield’s scoring touch after the Falkirk midfielder climbed off the bench against Motherwell to complete a comeback win at Fir Park.

The Bairns found themselves a goal down - and totally outplayed - at the break against Jens Berthel Askou side last Saturday but second half goals from Calvin Miller and 36-year-old Arfield secured a second Scottish Premiership win of the season for the visitors, who now sit eighth in the table on nine points. Arfield has appeared in all of Falkirk’s top-flight outings so far, but he’s only started three of them, and boss McGlynn praised his player for being a “top professional”.

McGlynn highlights Arfield’s goal threat

He said: "There is an area on the pitch where, if Scott gets the ball, he is lethal. He is probably the best in Scotland when the ball lands there. Scotty always hits the target and at least forces a save from the goalkeeper, and that is why we put him on. There was a debate - do we put on A or B? We went with Scotty because he was more likely to get a goal. And he produced the goods and played a big part in getting us three points. He is so valuable for us every day and he never mumps and moans about not starting games. Scotty is a top professional. He came here to get us promoted and he did that. Now he is still making a contribution for us in the Premiership."

Falkirk fought back from a goal down after Tawanada Maswanhise’s cracking opener but the Bairns were lucky to be only one-goal down with Ibrahim Said’s earlier effort being chopped off for a dubious foul in the build-up to the goal. And McGlynn didn’t hide the fact that his side could have been down and out by half time.

McGlynn admits ‘Well early dominance

“First half, we were totally outplayed,” he said. “We got a bit of a doing. Fortunately it was only 1-0, because at 1-0 you still have a chance. You couldn’t have imagined it (us winning) at half time because we had been outfought, outplayed, the whole thing. We made a couple of changes and tweaked a couple of things tactically too. Motherwell maybe couldn’t keep going what they had in the first half and we played ourselves into the game. The tide turned. We took the handbreak off. We scored a really good goal. Ethan (Williams) has put a really good ball in, Ross (MacIver) has chested it down for Calvin (Miller) to finish it off. Scotty (Arfield) then scored with a great strike. They put us under pressure late on as you’d expect. To come here and get three points is awesome. The character of the team was amazing.”

The Bairns now host Dundee - who beat Celtic 2-0 last time out - on home turf this Saturday as they look to win their first match in Falkirk this term. Ahead of that clash, McGlynn admitted that he’s like to see his team not give themselves such a difficult job.

"I'd like to know what would happen if we were the team to go in front,” he admitted. “We've not managed to do that. We've been trying to fight back in virtually every game. Even after Scotty scored, we were under pressure. But, thanks to the lads' togetherness and spirit, we managed to dig out the result. The character and resilience of the team was amazing. We're delighted. I was really pleased with the second half. It was an awesome result for us. They will take huge confidence and belief from that. We'd like to go and put a home-win performance together now. If we can do that in our next game, we'll climb the table again."