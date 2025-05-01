Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk hero Scott Arfield reckons that securing the Scottish Championship title would top any feeling he has had in his illustrious career.

The Bairns host Hamilton Accies on Friday and can begin preparing for a return to the top flight after a 15-year absence if they match or better second-placed Livingston’s result against Partick Thistle. John McGlynn’s team sit level with Lions on 70 points but with a superior goal difference of eight goals.

And for former Canadian international Arfield - who started out his career a youngster in Falkirk’s famed academy - getting the Bairns back to the big time would constitute “the most content and fulfilled” he will have felt in his time in football despite having notched so many magical moments. The ex-Rangers midfielder, 36, reached the Europa League final with the Ibrox side three years ago and has also previously won trophies with the Gers. He also enjoyed promotions with the likes of Huddersfield and Burnley.

Since returning home as a deadline day signing in January from Bolton Wanderers, Arfield has scored nine goals in 12 second-tier appearances, dragging his team-mates to a later-than-expected finishing line with glory within reach. He took on the number 37 shirt that was retired following a training-ground accident that claimed the life of his friend and ex-Falkirk youngster, Craig Gowans, back in 2006.

Speaking ahead of the Accies showdown, Arfield said: "It's absolutely one of the biggest games of my career and this is what we wanted - a game to win the Championship. We don't need to overthink these things too much. We'd have taken this at the start of the season. We just need to win and get the job done.

"It would be the most content and fulfilled I will have felt in my career if we win the league. This was the story that I was desperate for when the manager gave me the call a few months ago. This is what I wanted and we have the chance to do it. I won't understate how much this would mean to me and the people who have been on my journey. From a 15-year-old kid to a 36-year-old mature player, it would mean a helluva lot. “

Arfield departed Falkirk for Huddersfield back in the summer of 2010 following the Bairns’ relegation out of the top flight. He still had three years left on his deal at the time but was ready to make the move down south with the club also coining in a record transfer fee at that time.

And the midfielder doesn’t shy away from how left the Bairns - he embraces it. Throughout his career, Arfield has made it his goal to return to Falkirk and the right the wrong of being one of the squad that relegated a team that had more than enough quality to stay in the division.

He admitted: “I have never played down the fact I was one of the players who was a failure back then. Falkirk should never have gone down that year and I was part of it. I always felt if there was an opportunity to bring the club back, it would mean so much. That is as simple as I can put it. We have one game to do it and would mean a helluva lot to everyone on this journey. The management team have worked so hard over the last few years to get the club here. Come Saturday morning, we want Falkirk to be in a completely different place.”

The veteran is the most experienced head in the Falkirk dressing room and has taken on a crucial role since rejoining the Bairns. Arfield was hailed by boss John McGlynn for being a “coach on the pitch” and he will try to use his big-game experience to guide his younger team-mates coming Friday at 7.45pm.

It was the opposite for Dechmont-born Arfield when he found himself in the Bairns’ first team as a youngster. He was the one listening to the likes of Russell Latapy, taking on board the advice that they had to give back in the day.

"It depends if they listen or not!,” he joked. “I can only tell them what I think and it seems like they are taking it all in. This week's training has been good since the Partick Thistle game. We can't wait for this game to happen. We wanted it to come along as quickly as possible. We have trained well and I know we will be at it.

"I have been a bit more vocal at certain times this week. I was always drawn to older players, the experienced ones, when I was in the youths. Steven Pressley, Lee Bullen, Russell Latapy, Jackie McNamara, Neil McCann, Darren Barr - all proper captain material. I was always drawn to them and I hope some of the current players listen to me, and not think I am talking nonsense! Hopefully that experience can stand us in good stead on Friday night.”