Sammon poised for return at Peterhead

Ray McKinnon could only name two outfield substitutes as injury and suspension kicked into his Falkirk squad.

However, the boss is hopeful Conor Sammon and Ross MacLean will be back in time for the League One kick off against Peterhead on August 3.

“Conor will be fine for the game, hopefully Ross will to.

“His was thought to be a six-week lay-off but maybe. It is ligament damage so once we get closer and he tests it we’ll find out. Conor should be OK - that’s a bonus for us.”

Mark Durnan will be back, but sat out Tuesday’s win over Berwick after his red card at Ayr.