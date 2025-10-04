Ross MacIver says making Falkirk move is ‘best decision’ he’s made in his career as forward raves about veteran team-mate.

Ross MacIver reckons signing for Falkirk is the “best decision” he’s made in his career as the forward continues to thrive in John McGlynn’s side, even after making the step up to the Scottish Premiership.

The striker, 26, has started the Bairns’ previous five top-flight outings, scoring twice and has impressed up top against the likes of Hibs, St Mirren and Aberdeen. His last Premiership goal came back in 2019 for Motherwell, and MacIver eventually found himself playing part-time SPFL football for Alloa Athletic in the third tier before joining Falkirk back in summer of 2023. Since making the move to FK2, he’s won back-to-back titles with the club.

MacIver made ‘best decision’ of career moving to Falkirk

Previewing facing Rangers this Sunday, he said: “If you told me when I joined two years ago that we were playing Rangers on Sunday after two years, I'd probably have laughed my head off! With everything we've been through together as a team, it's quite remarkable. The gaffer (John McGlynn) said he wanted to be back in the Premiership. It was a project and he sold it to me. It was just having that ambition from League One. Obviously, he probably did it a bit quicker than expected. But to be here now, we need to try and grasp it and try and stay at this level. Looking at it now, it was probably the best decision I've made in my career.

“It's the first time Rangers have been here in a while. We've played Celtic, Hearts and Hibs and now we're looking forward to playing Rangers. Obviously they've had a game on Thursday night. They've been away from home in Europe. We need to try and use that advantage.”

MacIver hails Graham impact

MacIver is hoping to keep his starting spot in the team for Sunday’s match with the competition up top keeping him on his toes. Having played alongside summer signing Brian Graham at Partick Thistle, he hailed the veteran’s impact on and off the pitch. Graham started the opening game against Dundee United but has since been on the bench. He did score a brilliant header late on against St Mirren.

He revealed: “I've known Brian since I was 16. I used to clean his boots when I was younger. He still hasn't paid me yet! I was at Thistle with Brian as well, so I've known Brian for a long time. I've got a lot of time for Brian. He's someone I would always pick up the phone to if I ever needed. And for me, as a striker, to learn off someone like him every day is brilliant for me. We're still just having conversations about stuff. We sit in the video room together sometimes. I'll say something and he'll chin me after. He'll say, no, that's not your fault. But obviously, he's just having an experience and being there for me. Probably looking the best out for me than anything else.

“I think competition is so good for strikers and for the team. I think the gaffers have done that really well getting boys in. When I knew Brian was signing, he brings something different to what I bring, something different to what Trey brings, something different to what Gaz brings. We all bring something different up there. Whatever the gaffer wants, it's what he wants. The way his experience can help me and make me a better player has been brilliant.”