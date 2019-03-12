Ross County 2 Falkirk 1: Unbeaten run over

Two first half headers in the Highlands were Falkirk's undoing in the Bairns' first defeat of 2019.

Brian Graham leapt above Ciaran McKenna to nod County into the lead and then from another cross ball Keith Watson doubled the league leaders' advantage.

Paul Dixon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

It's lasted 73 days but the Bairns unbeaten run came to an end in Dingwall.

They had their chances though. Ross MacLean spurned a great opportunity firing straight at Scott Fox in the first half after beating the offside trap, and Demi Petravicius also elected to cut back into open space rather than test the County goalkeeper before the break.

Ray McKinnon pitched Zak Rudden up front in the second half alongside Aaron Jarvis in a 4-4-2 and the Bairns looked brighter but they couldn't find the net.

Harry Burgoyne made a good stop to deny goalscorer Graaham with 20 minutes to go but the striker was offside.

Brian Graham headed County ahead. Picture: Michael Gillen.

His opposite number, Scott Fox, had a relatively quiet night as the league leaders extended their dominance at the top of the Championship.

However he was beaten by an Ian mcShane penalty late on which also saw Tommy Grivosti sent off for a tug on Rudden with five minutes to go.

