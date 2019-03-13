Ross County 2 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered
Chief photographer Michael Gillen was pitchside to bring you the best of the action at Dingwall.
Falkirk went down to two early headers in their first defeat of 2019.
1. Ross County 1 Falkirk 0
Brian Graham headed Ross County ahead. Picture: Michael Gillen.
2. Ross County 2 Falkirk 0
Keith Watson doubled the lead shortly afterwards. Picture: Michael Gillen.
3. Ross County 2 Falkirk 0
Ross MacLean should have done better with this effort. Picture: Michael Gillen.
4. Ross County 2 Falkirk 0
In the second half Harry Burgoyne denied Graham, who was already offside. Picture: Michael Gillen.
