Reghan won’t say no to an extension of Falkirk loan

Loan Bairn Reghan Tumilty has admitted he’d love to stay at Falkirk longer.

The right-back has only managed one appearance since his switch south to the Bairns on a temporary deal from Ross County. He’ll return to Dingwall after next weekend’s trip to Dumbarton but hopes it’s only a short stay in the Highlands.

The defender has played just once since his loan move which ends on Christmas eve. Picture Michael Gillen

“If I’m playing regularly here I certainly wouldn’t pass up the opportunity but I have to speak to the gaffer up there,” he said.

“I’ve not heard much from County since I’ve been down so I’ll get on the phone near Christmas and see what’s happening.”

Hopefully for the defender who was starved of games at Victoria Park, there is more action before then.

He added: “It’s been frustrating with the games called off. I saw the pitch at Livingston and in my opinion it was playable. If it wasn’t then there’s going to be a lot more off.”