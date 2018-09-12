Ray McKinnon: "We have to grind every game until January"

New Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon says his side will have to grind out every game until January, when they can assess where they need to strengthen.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday afternoon - having changed training days to Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - McKinnon said: "We know that we are going to have to grind out every game from now until January, that's for sure.

McKinnon was only able to add one more player in Rangers' Zak Rudden

"We have got to look up the table, but we are not setting ridiculous goals that we are going to finish second or first.

"First thing we have got to do is put good performances in, if we put good performances in we will get points and then we can see where we are."

McKinnon has had nearly two weeks with his new squad and is still getting to know the players.

"It's been good to get to know the players and I've been able to watch them in a few games now, as well as training every day.

McKinnon watched on from the stands in Dingwall. He's now seen the Bairns in action four times.

"It's just building up pictures of what we have got here. It's been informative.

"There are some good types here and people here we can work with. Over the next two or three weeks we will keep working to improve them as a group and individually."

The new boss' one signing, Zak Rudden, has been in training for the first time this week, and he has been impressed with his performance - as well as the performance of Andy Irving. Both were on international duty at the weekend.

"They are young but decent, I quite like them. Watching them train, their attitude is different class so that is really positive."

In terms of improving the squad, McKinnon says he is more than willing to look to improve the squad, but thinks he is more than likely going to have to wait for the January transfer window.