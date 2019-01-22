Ray McKinnon: Competition throughout Falkirk squad is key

Ray McKinnon says competition throughout the whole team is key after Harry Burgoyne became the fourth goalkeeper at the Falkirk Stadium this week.

The youngster joined on loan from Wolves and comes with a big reputation, according to the Bairns boss.

“We want to make sure there is competition throughout the club.

“We had the opportunity to sign Harry and we are delighted to have him in, he will be a good signing, he's big presence, a good lad and has a big reputation so we are pleased.”

McKinnon is not finished there, and is trying to bring more new faces through the doors at the Falkirk Stadium before the end of January.

“We are always trying”, he told the press this afternoon.

“It’s hard in January, although we have made a few signings, it is difficult to freshen your whole squad.

“We are quite happy with what we have got at the moment. If we can add to it we will but we are not in a rush anymore – I think we have a half decent balance to the team now.

“If somebody becomes available that is suitable then we will definitely try.”