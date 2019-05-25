Ray and Peter Grant: What a difference four years makes...

From Scottish Cup final heartache to play-off celebrations for the sons of former Celtic midfielder and Scotland assistant Peter Grant.

What a difference four years makes.

Peter Grant is consoled after the 2015 Scottish Cup final where he scored the equaliser. Picture Michael Gillen.

The Grant brothers reprised their touchline embrace last weekend, at Broadwood and not Hampden.

And in a contrasting photo four years apart it was an image completely turned on its’ head.

Back in 2015 it was a leather-jacket clad Ray commiserating with Scottish Cup final goalscorer Peter in tears on the touchline.

Fast forward four years and switch Mount Florida for Cumbernauld and it was Peter wearing the black gear and embracing Ray on the touchline – and with contrasting emotions too as the younger of the siblings celebrated play-off promotion with Clyde to the SPFL League One.