Rangers recruit ex-Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson as youth coach

Former Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson has been appointed as a youth coach by Rangers.

The 37-year-old, who was surprisingly sacked by the Warriors in November, will work in the club's youth academy, helping to develop the Ibrox side's younger players.

Ferguson said he was delighted and honoured to have been given the opportunity.

He said: "It's an outstanding set up and I can’t wait to get started - an exciting challenge for myself to do the best job possible to support the youth players."

Ex-Stenny player Ferguson was appointed Warriors manager in 2015 and despite suffering relegation from League One in 2017 he led them back up at the first time of asking.

Since his departure from Ochilview he has been working with Lowland League leaders East Kilbride.